Rams News: 3 takeaways from LA’s 30-23 win over Arizona on MNF

With the odds stacked against them and a handful of starting players unavailable, the Los Angeles Rams found a way to win 30-23 against the NFC West leader Arizona Cardinals. Here are the top three takeaways from the win on Monday Night Football.

Aaron Donald took over the game

From the first play of the game, the Rams leader knew and executed like the game was going to be on his shoulders. Jalen Ramsey was unavailable on an already struggling secondary against one of the leagues most dangerous passing attacks. This all meant that it would be up to the pass rush and run defense up front to compensate for the coverage and they did it. Donald led the way with three sacks along with contributions from Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Greg Gaines, and Ernest Jones, to keep a lid on the Cardinals scoring efforts.

Cooper Kupp is great and has help

Kupp alone proved that not only is he the National Football League leader in all statistical categories but he can also put those stats to work to help his team win against the best teams in the biggest games. Against the Cardinals, Kupp had 13 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. He had critical catches in crucial moments like a 44 yard grab on a 1st and 20. However, what makes this team hot is that he is not alone. For the second time Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr, and Van Jefferson, all hit the end zone for a score.

Matthew Stafford proves he can win the big ones

For the second time this season, Stafford proves he can lead the Rams to a win over the leagues best. In Week 3, the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered among the best, both having 2-0 records and Stafford led the Rams to a victory with a three touchdown game and here in Week 14 against the 10-2 Cardinals, he did it again. Stafford completed 23 passes for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns to zero interceptions. His completion percentage was 76.7%.

