Depleted, but not defeated: Rams-Cardinals Instant Reaction

The Rams entered Monday night while still processing the fact that Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee were the fourth and fifth additions to the Covid-19 list for LA this week, but the stars still came out to shine for Los Angeles. Even when in Arizona.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Aaron Donald each had arguably their best games of the season, while Ernest Jones and Leonard Floyd both had huge interceptions off of Kyler Murray during the Rams’ 30-23 win over the Cardinals. Though Murray was able to gain 383 passing yards against LA’s secondary, he was kept out of the end zone and Raheem Morris was also chipping in his best game of 2021.

To recap Monday night’s submission to the NFL for “Game of the Week”, I recorded another postgame Instant Reaction conversation with myself and Blane Dydasco. Where does Stafford stand in the MVP race? Who else other than Kupp could possibly be the best receiver in the NFL? And will the Rams be able to repeat this performance against a crowded NFC playoff field in January?