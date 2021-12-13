The LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are tied 13-13 at halftime. Despite the Rams being short-handed with late notice additions to the Covid-19 reserve list — Jalen Ramsey, Donte Deayon, Rob Havenstein, and Tyler Higbee — Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham, Jr., Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Ernest Jones have helped keep LA in the game through the first two quarters.

Kyler Murray made sure that they didn’t have the lead though.

Jones intercepted Kyler Murray near the Rams end zone and returned it 31 yards, setting up a drive that resulted in a touchdown throw to Beckham. Arizona answered with a touchdown drive that was capped off by a touchdown run from James Conner on fourth-and-1. Matt Gay kicked a field goal to give LA a 13-10 lead, but Murray did a masterful job of going 40 yards in :35 seconds and Matt Prater made it 13-13.

The Rams get the ball to start the second half.

Arizona leads the NFC West at 10-2, the Rams are in second at 8-4. If LA can win this game, there is only one game separating them from the top seed in the NFC. If the Cardinals win, they will put three games between themselves and the Rams with only four games remaining.

