Rams-Seahawks, Week 15 opening odds: LA is favored vs. Seattle again

Before the Los Angeles Rams took the field against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, bettors were already looking ahead to the team’s Week 15 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Next week marks LA’s last home game until closing the 2021 season in Week 18 at SoFi against fellow NFC-playoff contender the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-23 on Monday Night Football, closing the lead in the NFC West to just one game, as LA stands at 9-4 through 13 games. Next week, LA is hosting the Seahawks and DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams opening as 6.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 47.5.

This could change throughout the week depending on the availability of Tyler Higbee, Darrell Henderson and especially Jalen Ramsey before Sunday. Los Angeles has been an thorn in Russell Wilson’s side (and finger) since he became Seattle’s starter in 2012, compiling an 8-11 record against the franchise. Since becoming head coach in 2017, Sean McVay is 7-3 all-time against the Hawks.

The last time these teams faced off was in the Emerald City when Wilson suffered his gruesome finger injury and Geno Smith failed in his comeback attempt, ending in a 26-17 defeat. Since then, Jamal Adams, aka Best Safety in the Nation, was put on IR following shoulder surgery, prematurely ending his painfully mediocre campaign. Wilson has been playing better of late, but he won’t showing off his surgically repaired middle finger to the Rams in his revenge game.

Los Angeles this season is unbeaten against teams under .500 (6-0). While the Seahawks will give the Rams a run for their money (betting joke get it?), it’s likely LA will continue their dominance against the NFL’s cellar dwellers.

Betting the straight moneyline will get you the Rams at -275 odds and the Seahawks at a +220 underdog line.