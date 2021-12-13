Rams injury report: Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee now OUT vs Cardinals on Monday

The hits just keep coming for the Los Angeles Rams. Hours after the surprise announcement that Rob Havenstein and Donte Deayon would miss Monday night’s game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Rams have now added Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee to the report too. That leaves Los Angeles as a shell of their normal selves heading into tonight’s contest against the division-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Rams moves for tonight's game against the Cardinals:



- CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Tyler Higbee to COVID list

- LB Justin Hollins activated from IR

In corresponding moves, linebacker Justin Hollins was activated from injured reserve, but he unfortunately does not play cornerback, offensive tackle, or tight end. The Rams activated defensive backs Kareem Orr and Grant Haley, running back Javian Hawkins, tight end Jared Pinkney, receiver Brandon Powell, and guard Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad as reinforcements for Monday’s game against the Cardinals.

There just is not much to say at this point other than “Wow” and “It’s going to be interesting.”

The Rams were already short-handed and in much different shape than they were in back in Week 4’s 37-20 loss to the Cardinals, but now they are going to need to rely on names like David Long, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton, Joseph Noteboom, and Kareem Orr much more than we could have ever assumed last week.