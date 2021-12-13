The Los Angeles Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet for the second time this season to determine if Kliff Kingsbury’s team is in fact the best team in the NFC West or if it’s Sean McVay’s Rams as they expect to heat up at the right time of the season.

Or at least, the Rams who were able to suit up. LA will be without Jalen Ramsey, Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Dont’e Deayon because they landed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

Watch the game: Live on ESPN / ABC7 5:15pm PDT

The Rams took their first loss of the season in Week 4 against the Cardinals after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals beat the Rams in a convincing 37-20 win that took the league by surprise and set the stage for Arizona to go on to a 7-0 start before taking their first loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Both quarterbacks in are having career seasons and should be in the conversation for MVP. This season, Stafford has 3,611 yards and 30 touchdowns to nine interceptions and Murray has 2,399 yards and 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Sean McVay started his career beating the Cardinals eight straight times over his first four seasons but Arizona has built a contender out of their core players while adding players like John Connor, and Zach Ertz. The Rams have also added some pieces since Week 4. Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr have been added and now had a few weeks to acclimate and integrate so Miller can add to the rush alongside Aaron Donald and OBJ can be part of a cohesive attack with Cooper Kupp who remains the best receiver in the National Football League this season.

Enjoy the game! Let us know what you think in the comments!