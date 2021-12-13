Rams add 2 more starters to reserve list ahead of MNF

The Los Angeles Rams added two starters to the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday ahead of a highly anticipated division matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football - RT Rob Havenstein and CB Dont’e Deayon. Havenstein and Deayon join Darrell Henderson (COVID-19) and rookie Robert Rochell (injured) as the other Rams placed on a reserve list over the weekend.

Rams placed OT Rob Havenstein and DB Dont’e Deayon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

As part of the updated NFL guidelines for the COVID-19 reserve list, a fully-vaccinated player is required to test negative in two consecutive days in order to be activated for the game. With both Havenstein and Deayon being added to the reserve list on Sunday, it makes their availability for Week 14 dubious at best.

Havenstein has been a reliable presence for LA this season, and the last time he missed much time was the later half of 2019. It is not yet known who will be filling in for the veteran on Monday night, but in 2019 he was replaced by then rookie Bobby Evans. Evans has since primarily switched to the interior of the offensive line, so it remains to be seen whether he is still viewed by the team as a tackle. Joseph Noteboom, who typically plays LT behind Andrew Whitworth, and rookie UDFA Alaric “AJ” Jackson are also candidates to start if Havenstein is unable to play.

Deayon has shined the last few years during training camp and in the preseason, and he has emerged as a key role player on defense since being inserted into the starting lineup Week 6 against the New York Giants. Rochell is certainly out for the Cardinals game, so LA’s depth will be tested versus Arizona. David Long, Jr. will likely receive playing time, but he was benched after his poor performance against the Cardinals in Week 4. Second-year defensive back Terrell Burgess could also be involved in the defensive rotation, and he is capable of playing the slot corner role as well as safety.

Following the Matthew Stafford INT earlier, the #Cardinals get a 41-yard touchdown from Murray to AJ Greenpic.twitter.com/wNvQW4XlUz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2021

Injuries have severely eroded the Rams’ overall roster depth this season - and it appears the team will be short-handed once again in Arizona. This is without a doubt LA’s most important game of the season to date - can the team rise to the occasion in the face of adversity?