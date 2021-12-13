Rams News: 3 key players to watch in LA vs Arizona

The Los Angeles Rams vs the Arizona Cardinals is now the biggest game of the season for the Rams who are 8-4, as the Cardinals have a two game lead sitting atop the NFC West with the best record in football at 10-2. The Rams will have their hands full with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray active and continuing to play at an MVP level even after missing a handful of games earlier in the season.

Here are the key players to watch for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford’s performance in the first half of the season put him as the top passer in the National Football League and in the MVP race. But after a three game stretch of poor performances and multiple interception games, Stafford came back with a great outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Rams will need him to be at his best and avoid turning the ball over in order to be in a position to win the game against the Cardinals.

Aaron Donald

Donald had a forced fumble that was recovered by Jalen Ramsey against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was the first of two fumbles forced and recovered for LA as the Rams got back to forcing turnovers. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray must be contained and pressured to have a chance at stopping the Arizona offense.

Cooper Kupp

Kupp is leading the National Football League in all major categories for receivers but his team has only beaten one team with a winning record which was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. If Kupp can have a day tomorrow it will give him the one intangible factor of all the best receivers which is to be the X factor or difference maker in big games. Should he grab at least 10 catches and two touchdowns than the Rams will have a great chance to win the game.

And now for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Cardinals in Week 14 (Rams.com)

Rams place CB Dont’e Deayon and RT Rob Havenstein on COVID-19 reserve (RamsWire)

Updated betting line for Rams-Cardinals in Week 14 (RamsWire)

The NFL is much more fun with an LA Rams win in Week 14 (RamblinFan)

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Sunday’s games (NFL.com)

Buffalo Bills clinging to final AFC wild-card spot after gut-wrenching overtime loss to Bucs (NFL.com)

Denver Broncos honor late WR Demaryius Thomas in blowout win over Detroit Lions (ESPN)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady overtakes Drew Brees for NFL pass completions record, throws 700th touchdown (ESPN)