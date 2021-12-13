Rams vs. Cardinals: How to watch, Streaming, game time, and betting odds

Throughout Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay’s tenure in Southern California, a match-up with the Arizona Cardinals was rarely in doubt, much less one with profound playoff implications should the Rams let the contest go to the birds. But this is not your average season, these are not your typical Sean McVay led Rams, and the 2021 Cardinals are anything but ordinary.

After dropping 3 games in a row to questionable competition, Los Angeles was able to establish a new-ish identity by getting physical upfront and rode a 2018 era CJ Anderson-esque performance from lead running back Sony Michel to a lopsided 37-7 victory over the out-matched Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll need a similar game plan if they plan on keeping pace with a 10-2 Arizona team looking to put a stranglehold on a competitive NFC West.

