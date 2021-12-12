Rams News: 3 Sunday games to watch as LA waits to play on MNF

Fans of Los Angeles will have another Sunday without Rams football as it will be on Monday Night that LA will take on the Arizona Cardinals in prime time. This matchup will give Sean McVay’s squad a chance to pull closer to the division lead and even the score after losing to the Cardinals in Week 4.

Here are three Sunday games to watch that matter the most to the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals

The 49ers are 6-6 and have won three of their last four. They stand in third place in the NFC West, two games behind the Rams and four games behind the Cardinals. The Bengals are 7-5 and have won two of the last three. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 13. The 49ers are on the schedule to play the Rams on January 9th in Week 18.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

The Ravens are one of the five remaining teams on the Rams regular season schedule, booked for Week 17. They are 8-4 and play the 6-6 Browns this week. The Ravens have won two of their last three having lost their Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans

The division rival Seahawks are 4-8 after beating the 49ers in Week 13. While the Rams have had the upper hand in these matchups in the last few years, the NFC West games are always competitive as evidenced by the fact that the Rams beat the Seahawks and then the Seahawks beat the 49ers a few weeks after the 49ers beat the Rams. Seattle is scheduled to travel to SoFi for another meeting with LA on December 19th.

