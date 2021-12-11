Rams injury update: LA places 2 on reserve lists, ruling them out for Monday vs Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson on the Covid-19 reserve list, ruling him out to play on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. That leaves Sony Michel alone in the backfield again, one week after rushing for 121 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It looks like Michel will get his chance to repeat now that Henderson has been ruled out for Monday night, hopefully with a safe and speedy recovery.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/COVID-19 RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

• Reserve/Injured CB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 11, 2021

The Rams made another transaction on Saturday, placing rookie cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve. Los Angeles will have Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long, Jr., Donte Deayon, and Terrell Burgess available to them instead at cornerback.

The LA Rams have already placed running backs Cam Akers, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais, Jake Funk, and Buddy Howell on IR this season. The team was forced to trade for Michel just before the season and now he’ll be making another start in place of Henderson.