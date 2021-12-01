Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford met with the media on Wednesday and the first question was whether or not he was dealing with any significant injuries, to which he said he was not. The question was essentially repeated and Stafford again reiterated that he’s not hurt.

“I haven’t been on the injury report. Been able to practice as much as I want to practice, so I haven’t really been worried about that.”

There have been rumors circulating this week that Stafford is quietly dealing with unreported injuries, including “chronic back pain” and “pain in his throwing arm.” Stafford has thrown a pick-six in each of the last three games, all losses, and LA’s offense has fallen short of expectations, which is what makes these reports more popular than they would be if the Rams were scoring as often as they want to.

Rams head coach Sean McVay commented on the injury report in practice this week and said that he expects both Darrell Henderson and Odell Beckham, Jr. to be able to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.