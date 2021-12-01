Odell Beckham Jr flashed return to “OBJ speed” against Packers

In his first season as a member of the Browns two years ago, Odell Beckham flashed some of the talents he was known for with the Giants during a 41-24 win against the Dolphins. In that Week 12 contest, Beckham caught six passes for 84 yards and scored his first touchdown in over two months. On that 35-yard score in the first quarter against Miami, Beckham hit a speed of 20.39 MPH according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Two years later, in another Week 12 contest, Beckham resembled that player again.

In his second game as a member of the LA Rams, Beckham caught five passes for 81 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers. The highlight for OBJ being a 54-yard touchdown catch, his first score since October 4, 2020.

Next Gen Stats clocked Beckham at 19.74 MPH, his fastest speed on a reception since that game over two years ago against Miami.

There have been a lot of questions about whether Beckham’s lack of production in Cleveland was more due to a loss of ability or just being a poor fit in general for everything that the Browns want to do on offense, but Week 12’s game in Green Bay has given us hope that there’s still some old OBJ left in the tank.