Almost 50 percent of Rams fans see Sean McVay as main reason for losing streak

I’ll never forget where I was that day ...

It was a muggy afternoon in Houston and the cats, counts, and caterpillars were out because if I recall correctly, it happened on a Halloween. And the memory is a little fuzzy by now—so much time has passed, so many more wrinkles have texturized my face, so many more gray hairs upon my head that the “salt ‘n pepper” is saltier than the sea—but I believe I even saw John Wolford that day ... lickin’ an ice cream cone.

Yes, I’m talking about the last time the LA Rams won a game.

It was October 31, 2021, and the Rams held a 38-0 lead over the Houston Texans at the end of the third quarter. In the three games and one quarter since Wolford replaced Matthew Stafford in Houston, the Rams have been outscored 117-54.

Over the last three games, Los Angeles has turned the ball over seven times, scored just five touchdowns, including zero rushing touchdowns, and Stafford has thrown a pick-six in all three losses. In that time, the defense has allowed nine touchdowns on its own, not including Stafford’s gifts to the opposition.

There’s acceptably bad, there’s unacceptably bad, and then there are the Rams, a team that can blow out anybody destined to miss the playoffs but still get blown out by anybody who practically already has their ticket to the postseason. A loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 would surely get someone on the Rams fired, but who?

In this week’s Rams fans survey, I asked several questions about the job security for certain Rams and who is most at fault for the current three game losing streak. With over 800 votes cast in the first 24 hours, 45 percent of voters see Sean McVay as the person most at fault for the last month of disappointments.

Next in the polling was Raheem Morris at 26 percent, followed by Stafford at 18 percent.

It’s not too late: VOTE NOW!!!

When asked if McVay should fire Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator, 50 percent of fans voted “Yes” and another 35 percent said it will become a “Yes” if LA loses to the Jaguars on Sunday.

When asking this question about special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, over 62 percent of Rams fans are ready to see a change immediately.

Cast your votes in the survey if you have not already and the results will be posted soon!

Hopefully LA’s next win ahead is not nearly as far away as their last win behind.