Rams News: Brian Baldinger breaks down LA’s run game issues

The Los Angeles Rams are currently on a three game losing streak, sitting at 7-4, with the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars coming to SoFi on Sunday. Through the last three games the issues plaguing the Rams have stemmed from coaching to player execution. However, one thing that is also noticable is that the Rams have been getting outmatched physically.

On offense the play calling has leaned toward a less physically game favoring the pass game over the run. But even when running the ball, against the Packers, it was evident as pointed out by Brian Baldinger how much the Rams offensive line is getting beat at the line of scrimmage.

.@RamsNFL have lots of problems trying to carve out a W right now. But this “position blocking” up front is a major issue. Until they begin knocking opponents off the LOS; the offense will continue to struggle. Go watch (SF. Cincy. Wash. NE etc) own tge LOS #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/MBxwXRn4JD — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 30, 2021

Baldinger breaks down a couple of plays including the fourth and one in the first quarter when McVay calls a zone run to the left and the Rams get stopped behind the line for a turnover on downs.

According to Baldinger, the Rams are “position blocking” where the idea is to favor positioning rather than firing out and moving players back off the line of scrimmage. These types of blocking schemes might be more successful if the offensive line could avoid getting pushed back and if the running backs ability and play design allowed for the back to hit the hole sooner. However that’s not been the case with LA. The Rams are neither moving defenders off the line or managing to maintain position long enough and strong enough to allow for the back to get through.

If the Ram’s adjust to gap based run design and call for the line to fire out and drive defenders off the line, it might be a start to improving the run game. Easier drawn up than executed. The team altogether has to step up to the challenge of playing a more physical game from the offensive lineman creating push to the running backs lowering shoulders, and also moving tacklers. If they can do that, it should go a long way to getting things going in the right direction.

