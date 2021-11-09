LA Rams vs SF 49ers: Week 10 NFL fan survey

The Los Angeles Rams are on the road next week, facing the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. When the game is over, the Rams will either be 8-2 and headed into the Bye week with a lot of confidence about the direction the season is going in — or they might be 7-3 and staring at a date with Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau Field as their next test.

As much as any midseason game against a 3-5 team should feel like just another brick in the road, Rams fans know that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are anything but ordinary.

When these two teams face off in less than a week, the NFC West “arms race” that has dominated the headlines for the past decade will be on full display, not just because of Aaron Donald and Nick Bosa, but also with the 2021 additions of names like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and potentially even Trey Lance. Without question, the broadcast booth will be mentioning Lance many times over, hopefully not making up stories about him in the process.

To prepare for Week 10’s huge divisional showdown, I put together another 10-question survey to get a read on how fans are feeling at 7-2 and after a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Should Von Miller play? How do you feel about Les Snead’s moves so far, including the trade for Miller? Who is the biggest threat on San Francisco’s offense?

And most importantly: Who wins?!

Answer the questions below — it will take less than two minutes — and we’ll post the results this week. The results spoke volumes last time, what will we get to find out this time?