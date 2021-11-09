Rams News: Cooper Kupp eclipses 1,000 receiving yards

Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 95 yards and no touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. It was only his third game of the first nine without a score. But it was the game that had the Rams best receiver record over 1,000 yards for the season.

VIDEO GAME MODE



Cooper Kupp became the first player since Jerry Rice with 1,000 Rec Yds and 10 Rec TD in his team's first 9 games. pic.twitter.com/gI1byOyvi4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2021

On the season, Kupp now has 1,019 total receiving yards. This is the second time in his career with over 1,000 yards receiving. He also did it in 2019 when he had 1,161 yards. If Kupp keeps his current pace, he could set a career high by his eleventh game with six games remaining.

Kupp's current season total has him ranked first in the league in total yards. Kupp is also ranked first in the league in receptions with 74, touchdowns with 10, and yards per game with 113.

The Rams travel to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night football in week ten and then have bye week before taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Both teams will likely require the Rams to remain active in their passing attack and should give Kupp the opportunity to continue his pattern of averaging over 100 yards per game.

Robert Woods remains productive averaging 61 yards per game and Van Jefferson is evolving in his second season with 433 total yard so far. The Rams are looking for a bounce back performance after coming out flat against the Titans and if Matthew Stafford can get back on track and continue to distribute the ball effectively, Kupp will be on his way to a solid second half of his best season of his career.

