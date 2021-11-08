Rams injury update: Rookie TE Jacob Harris suffers season-ending knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams will be without rookie wide receiver, tight end, special teamer Jacob Harris for the remainder of the season, reporting on Monday that the fourth round pick “hurt” his ACL and MCL on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. Harris appeared in every game on special teams and was in on 15 offensive snaps this season.

TE Jacob Harris out for the remainder of the season after hurting ACL and MCL against Titans + more injury updates ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2021

The Rams drafted Harris out of UCF with the intention of converting him from a wide receiver to a tight end, a process that is likely going to take multiple years of development; Harris never played any snaps at tight end in college and only began playing football as a senior in high school. The team was hopeful that he would help fill the void at wide receiver after waiving DeSean Jackson and placing Tutu Atwell on injured reserve last week.

LA is now even more thin at tight end and receiver having lost Harris for the season, but he was also one of the most active players on special teams and that will give an opportunity to someone else moving forward. Unfortunately we won’t see Jacob Harris in a Rams uniform again until next year.