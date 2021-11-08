Rams News: 3 missed opportunities in LA’s loss to Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams fell to 7-2 after losing to the 7-2 Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football 28-16. The game got started on a hot note for the Rams defense as Jalen Ramsey got an interception early in the game but soon after that, game turned for the worst as Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions both resulting in Titans touchdowns.

Here are three missed opportunity plays that, if made, could have helped the Rams to recover.

Van Jefferson Deep Middle Incomplete

In the third quarter down 28-3 the rams have the ball and Stafford gets the rare opportunity in this game to look deep. Jefferson goes long and gets behind the defense by just a step. Stafford uncorks it and gives Jefferson a decent ball to catch for a chunk play at least and land them in the red zone. But the defender plays it close enough to make it a touch catch for Jefferson and the Rams fail to connect. Given Jefferson’s frame, it would be great to see him leveraging his height and length in those situations.

Tyler Higbee Touchdown Called Back

The one time the Rams did connect for a touchdown when it mattered was in the third quarter when Stafford looked right and then scrambled a bit to find the tight end Higbee at the back of the end zone. Stafford delivered a great pass and Higbee made the catch and the referees called it a touchdown. The play is then reviewed and reversed for Higbee’s foot landing partially out of bounds. It was a close call but, had the score counted, it would have been the touchdown out the gates of the third quarter that might have started the second half rally.

Robert Woods 22 yard catch and run

In the fourth quarter with nine minutes remaining the Rams were down 21-9 when Stafford hits Woods at about 13 yards. Woods shakes his first man and creates room to run with just the split safeties to beat. It was a chunk play that served up a first down but the drive would end up as a turnover on downs with no points. Had Woods been able to make one more tackler miss in open field it would have turned a good play into a great one and had the Rams deficit likely cut to five with nine minutes remaining.

