LA Rams open as 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams opened as 4.5 favorites over their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers for Week 10 on Monday Night Football according to DraftKings Sportsbooks. Both teams are coming off ugly losses in Week 9 and are looking for a bounce-back victory in a prime-time divisional matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

Against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, the 49ers were unable to come away with a victory, losing 17-31 against an Arizona team that was lead by backup Colt McCoy (who only had four incompletions the entire day). Their defense also had a rough time attempting to stop the Cardinals run game. James Connor finished the game with 96 yards and two touchdowns, but 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo did have a solid outing. The veteran quarterback went 28 of 40, 326 yards passing and two touchdowns but also had a costly interception.

The Rams did not fair any better in their Week 9 matchup, losing 16-28 loss against the Tennessee Titans. A usually stout offensive line could not keep Matthew Stafford upright who had pressure in his face all night long. He also had two ugly interceptions that gave the Titans points on the board and the Rams defense could not overcome their ill-advised penalties. The Rams were without newly-acquired edge rusher Von Miller last weekend but the eight-time Pro Bowler will make his first appearance in a Rams uniform against San Francisco on Monday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has had issues against Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers in recent history. In eight matchups McVay has only come away with three wins, two of which came in 2018 when LA went to the Super Bowl. Despite being the visitors the Rams look to be the favorites in this one, will they be able to bounce-back from last week and cover the spread?