Rams-Titans 3rd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail 21-3 at halftime to the Tennessee Titans. It is not the welcome party that the Rams expected to throw for Von Miller: the Rams are having their worst offensive performance of the Matthew Stafford era and Miller is inactive.

At least LA’s defense is having a night, basically.

The Rams have held Ryan Tannehill to 65 net passing yards with Jalen Ramsey intercepting him early in the contest. Tennessee has rushed for 29 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown by Tannehill. A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have combined for five catches and 37 yards.

But Matthew Stafford has been sacked four times, thrown one pick six, and another interception that setup an easy score on the ensuing play. LA’s abysmal night on offense has resulted in just 27 net passing yards and two turnovers by Stafford. The four sacks are twice as many as he’s had in any game this season.

Can Stafford lead the Rams to a second half comeback? Talk about it here!