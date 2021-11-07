Rams-Titans SNF: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Tennessee Titans 3-0 after one quarter on Sunday Night Football. Matthew Stafford was sacked two times on the first drive. Stafford came into Week 9 having only been sacked twice in an entire game one time (vs Giants) but the Titans got to him early and forced a punt.

Jalen Ramsey then intercepted Ryan Tannehill, his third pick of the season. Ramsey’s career-high for interceptions is four, which came during his All-Pro season with the Jaguars in 2017. The Rams settled for a field goal and took a 3-0 lead.

That is still the score after the first quarter, in part thanks to a huge third down stop by cornerback Dont’e Deayon. Adrian Peterson has three carries for seven yards for Tennessee in his debut with the Titans. Stafford is just five-of-nine for 38 yards, but Darrell Henderson is off to a good start.

Talk about the second quarter of Rams-Titans right here.