NFC West Lookaround: Colt McCoy, James Conner lead Cardinals back into win column

Before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, there was a big divisional matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers while the Seahawks were on their bye week.

WTF* Turf Show Family!

*Where’s The Football? (I tried to switch it up this week. You’re welcome.)

Cardinals dominate without multiple stars in win against 49ers

This week should mark the official start of 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the hot seat. His team’s miserable performance in a 31-17 home loss against the Arizona Cardinals today is the reason why:

The 49ers faced a Cardinals team without:



-Kyler Murray

-DeAndre Hopkins

-AJ Green

-JJ Watt

-Chase Edmonds



San Francisco still lost by 14. pic.twitter.com/EEqZHsP51H — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 8, 2021

Yep, you did indeed read that correctly. Both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were ruled out and the Redbirds Colt McCoy-led offense piled up 437 yards of offense against the Niners once fearsome defense. Not only was this the low point of Shanahan’s tenure but it has to said that he might not be a good head coach like the media had him out to be when he took the job. Did I just speak ill of the great offensive guru Kyle Shanahan? May the good Lord strike me down then, because I refuse to take it back.

McCoy was highly efficient, completing 22-of-26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown pass, finishing with a 119.4 passer rating. The MVP of the afternoon happened to belong to backup Cardinals running back James Conner. Conner was making plays up and down the field, rushing 21 times for 96 yards and a pair of touchdown runs including the one that put Arizona on the board first:

When he wasn’t running the ball down the 49ers’ throats, Conner was catching passes as well. James finished as the second-leading receiver on the team, hauling in five receptions for 77 yards and this 45-yard scamper to the end zone:

JAMES CONNER. TD MACHINE.



His third TD of the day and 11th total TD of the season! #RedSea



: #AZvsSF on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/8H9yh4AHBu — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

Conner has been a fantastic addition to an already lethal Arizona offense. I bet at this point in the season, no one was expecting him to lead the NFL in total touchdowns. Good on him for making the Cardinals (and fantasy owners) look like geniuses for taking him. Also, Conner included his name in the franchise record books after his monster day:

James Conner joins Tim Hightower (10 in 2018) and Ernie Nevers (10 in 1929) as the only players in Cardinals history to have 10+ rushing TD in their first season with the team. pic.twitter.com/2vGoQ7uzjg — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

On the San Fran side of things, this team deserves to be locked up in Alcatraz after falling to 0-4 at home in 2021. Despite losing a fumble, tight end George Kittle looked great in his return from injury, leading the team in receiving with six catches for 101 yards and this Mossing of a touchdown:

Brandon Aiyuk was let out of Shanahan’s doghouse (for a week at least) as he added six receptions for 89 yards and this highlight-reel touchdown:

Brandon Aiyuk with a heck of a touchdown catch between a couple of defenderspic.twitter.com/6WJxToHsDI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Next Week: The 49ers will host the Rams on Monday Night Football and will likely fall to 0-5 at home. If I end up jinxing LA in any way, feel free to come to my house with pitchforks. My address is [REMOVED BY EDITORS FOR MR. CRAIG’S SAFETY. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO HIS HOUSE WITH PITCHFORKS. I DON’T CARE IF HE GAVE YOU PERMISSION]. It’s the first house on the left, you can’t miss it.

The Cardinals will host the Carolina Panthers in a game the Redbirds probably only need to hire ghosts to scare Sam Darnold to win.