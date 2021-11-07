Rams News: Who will be the player of the game in LA vs Tennessee?

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-1 and taking on the 6-2 Tennessee Titans. Matthew Stafford is second only to Tom Brady so far this season in total yards with 2,477 and touchdowns with 22. Cooper Kupp is leading the league in yards with 924 and touchdowns with 10. The defense leads the league in sacks with 25 and have also just added Von Miller to rush passers with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

With major contributors across the roster, who could be the player of the game against the Titans?

Here are three likely candidates:

Cooper Kupp

Kupp has been finding ways to beat man coverages with elite route running and beat zone coverages by mastering McVay’s designs and synching up with Stafford and the rest of the receiving corps. If he goes for over 150 yards receiving for the third time this season and finds the end zone twice for the fifth time, he will likely be the difference again, be the player of the game and add on to a season that has so far gained him two NFC Player of the Month Awards.

Matthew Stafford

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans are the first competitive team by record that the Rams will be facing since the Arizona Cardinals is week four. This will likely not be the type of blowout that the Rams produced against the Houston Texans going 38 points to 0 starting the fourth quarter. To stay ahead in this game will likely require the offense to remain active and taking shots. Stafford could go for over 350 yards passing for the second time this season and throw three touchdowns.

Aaron Donald

Being the first team that gets to taste the new Rams front which now includes Von Miller, it may mean that the Titans are the first team to really allow Aaron Donald to get loose. They can’t double team everybody and as Tennessee figures ways to distribute the protection they might end up giving up three sacks to Aaron Donald alone.

And now for today's links:

RAMS NEWS:

