The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers meet for the second time of the season on Sunday, playing in Santa Clara at 1 PM PT. The Cardinals won the first meeting 17-10, a game started by Trey Lance, and he went 15-of-29 for 192 yards with an interception. Lance also rushed for 89 yards.

The 49ers held Kyler Murray’s air raid offense to just 17 points, but it was enough to beat a San Francisco offense led by Lance. Not that Jimmy Garoppolo is an upgrade. We will see, however, if the 49ers can beat the Cards with Garoppolo instead this Sunday afternoon.

Arizona is 7-1, same as the Rams, and a loss would give Los Angeles the chance to move up to first with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. It would also improve the 49ers record to 4-4, while a loss would make San Francisco 3-5.

But as of now, the 49ers pose no threat to the Rams.

10 AM:

New England @ Carolina

Denver @ Dallas

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Buffalo @ Jacksonville

Houston @ Miami

Las Vegas @ Giants

Minnesota @ Baltimore

1 PM:

Chargers @ Philadelphia

Green Bay @ Kansas City

Arizona @ San Francisco