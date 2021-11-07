The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night, but they will have to do it without new linebacker Von Miller. Les Snead and company did it again dishing a couple of draft picks to bring in a big booster to an already stellar defensive roster, but Miller is inactive in Week 9.

Robert Woods and Jalen Ramsey are active, however.

Watch the game: Live on Fox 5:20pm PDT

The Titans are 6-2 and leading the AFC. The Rams are 7-1 and are sitting at the fifth seed in the NFC having lost the head to head with the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals who hold the division lead and the number two seed just behind the Green Bay Packers who will be playing without their starting quarterback this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans are coming into the game having just lost their star running back, the best in the league, former 2,000 yard rusher, Derrick Henry after suffering a foot injury in week eight. In response to the loss the Titans signed veteran running back Adrian Peterson who is expected to be available for this game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be playing and will look to lead his team with his available weapons which may also not include his number one receiver in AJ Brown as he too missed practices due to injury and is questionable.

The Rams lost defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a season ending injury and in his place will in large part will be third year lineman Greg Gaines. Gaines has been playing well this season and looks to capitalize on his potential especially given his company. Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd will be lining up with Gaines to stop the Titans defense. In the secondary as always Jalen Ramsey will lead the coverage with his partner Darious Williams expected back in action after missing a stretch.

We are at the half way point of the season and the major participants for the second and third act are being declared. This game will help shape that picture for both teams. The Rams and Titans, the prime time AFC vs NFC battle is now.

