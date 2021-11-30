 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Former Rams undrafted free agent Otis Anderson killed Monday night in Jacksonville

Anderson was in training camp with the Rams and briefly on the practice squad this year

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Raiders at Rams Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Otis Anderson, Jr., a former Rams undrafted free agent running back, was killed in a shooting in Jacksonville on Monday night, according to ABC affiliate WFTV. Anderson, who turned 23 earlier this month, joined the Rams in mid-June and was briefly a member of the practice squad, up to his release on Sept. 20.

Details of the incident are still unfolding but it has been reported by several local news outlets that a woman was also injured, and that it might be his mother. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. ET in the Forest Trails area near I-295 and Dunn Avenue in North Jacksonville. Investigators are treating it as a domestic incident.

Anderson for the University of Central Florida Knights from 2017 to 2020 before his stint on the Rams’ practice squad.

Several Rams players tweeted out thoughts and prayers for Anderson upon hearing the news.

