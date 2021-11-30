Report: Former Rams undrafted free agent Otis Anderson killed Monday night in Jacksonville

Otis Anderson, Jr., a former Rams undrafted free agent running back, was killed in a shooting in Jacksonville on Monday night, according to ABC affiliate WFTV. Anderson, who turned 23 earlier this month, joined the Rams in mid-June and was briefly a member of the practice squad, up to his release on Sept. 20.

Apparently former UCF & LA Rams RB Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father last night and his mother was shot and wounded and currently in critical condition, this is absolutely heartbreaking and horrific news to wake up to #UCFamily #RIPGumby pic.twitter.com/VhfyPvC7kE — CFBKnights (@CFBKnights) November 30, 2021

Details of the incident are still unfolding but it has been reported by several local news outlets that a woman was also injured, and that it might be his mother. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. ET in the Forest Trails area near I-295 and Dunn Avenue in North Jacksonville. Investigators are treating it as a domestic incident.

Anderson for the University of Central Florida Knights from 2017 to 2020 before his stint on the Rams’ practice squad.

Several Rams players tweeted out thoughts and prayers for Anderson upon hearing the news.

Rest In Peace O . — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) November 30, 2021

Rest in Heaven Otis

We gotta do better on this earth smh. Big prayers up — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 30, 2021

Can’t believe this is real. RIP 2 — Jacob Harris (@JacobHarris87) November 30, 2021

Damn O — Robert Rochell (@scootaa11) November 30, 2021