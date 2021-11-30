LA Rams Week 13 fan survey

The LA Rams are 7-4 and that would not have been an acceptable record after 11 games if you had asked anyone in the organization a few months ago. But here we are, and the season is far from over; realistically, there are still few teams in the NFL as talented as the Rams and they are all but assured a trip to the postseason.

Will it be long vacation or a quick round trip ticket that sends them right back to Los Angeles after a round or two?

That’s one question on all of our minds following a three-game losing streak in which the Rams were not nearly as competitive as their salary cap or number of draft picks traded for talent would suggest they should be. There are more questions than that though, so once again I have created a survey for Rams fans to get a feeling of how YOU are feeling about the team through 12 weeks of the 2021 season.

Because as I have consistently always said here: You are just as much of an expert on the Rams as the people who cover the team are, if not in most cases, MORE SO. Please help me out and tell ME what YOU think of the 7-4 Rams.

HERE IS THE SURVEY - GET IT WHILE YOU’RE HEATED!

RESULTS POSTED THIS WEEK