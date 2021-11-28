Despite third loss in a row, the Rams open as 13.5 favorites over the Jaguars

The (7-4) Los Angeles Rams open as 13.5 favorites over the (2-9) Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 according to DraftKings Sportsbooks. Both teams will be looking for a win after losing three weeks in a row.

The favorites in this one are coming off yet another disappointing loss against the Green Bay Packers. After lighting up the stat sheet during the first half of the season, Matthew Stafford has quickly fallen in the race for MVP. In three games he has thrown a total of five interceptions, three of which were returned for pick-sixes. Against the Packers he also lost a fumble that ended in an Aaron Rodgers touchdown. The one bright spot for the Rams offense may have been Odell Beckham Jr’s 54-yard connection with Stafford. If the two can build a connection with one another it could spell danger for the rest of the league.

The Jaguars had their own issues against the Atlanta Flacons in Week 12 and could not get anything going until the end of the third quarter. Their first touchdown of the game was a pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tavon Austin, his first touchdown since 2019. Despite their lopsided record, the Jaguars defense has played well in certain matchups this season. In their Week 9 victory they held the Buffalo Bills to just six points and against the Falcons only allowed Matt Ryan 190 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. If not for a 108 yard, two-touchdown game from running back Cordelle Patterson, the Jaguars may have come away with a win.

After early talks of Super Bowl contenders, the Rams have fallen off in three straight weeks. Will they be able to get over the hump and win against the Jaguars? Or will Jacksonville pull off the upset like they did against the Bills? Who are you betting on?