LA Rams vs Green Bay Packers: 2nd half game thread

This game could have gotten a lot worse, but the Rams have plenty of life with a 20-17 deficit against the Green Bay Packers at halftime.

Action started with LA punting on their first drive, then Andrew Whitworth getting beaten badly on the next drive by Rashan Gary, resulting in a fumble for Matthew Stafford. The Packers took a quick 7-0 lead, then 10-0 after Sean McVay went for it on fourth-and-1 and failed to convert in his own territory.

Van Jefferson cut the lead to 10-7 with a 79-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive, but Green Bay went up 20-10 with a quick 89-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. Thankfully, Matthew Stafford was ready to answer and the former Lions quarterback had his second touchdown of the half, this time finding Darrell Henderson in the end zone. Stafford now has 26 touchdown passes on the season, becoming the fifth Rams quarterback to hit that mark ever.

The Rams trail 20-17 and Green Bay gets the ball to start the third quarter.