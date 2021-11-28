Rams-Packers Final Score: LA extends its losing streak in NFC matchup

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 38-26 on Sunday. The defense could not overcome an impressive outing from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers while their special teams continued to hurt them time and time again. LA will look to end their losing streak next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

First Quarter

Neither team could get anything going in the first quarter of the game as both the Packers and the Rams started their drives run-heavy. Green Bay’s first drive took 7:50 off the clock; they converted a fourth-and-1, but were finally forced to punt after gaining 56 yards.

The Rams second drive was reminiscent of previous weeks. Stafford stepped back in shotgun and did not feel the pressure from Rashan Gary coming off the edge and lost the football.

Shortly after recovering the ball, Green Bay scored the first touchdown of the game when Aaron Rodgers found daylight and ran the ball for a one yard score.

LA’s third drive ended in similar fashion to their second. Unable to get the first down, head coach Sean McVay went for it on fourth-and-1 on his own 29 yard line and failed to convert.

Score: Rams 0, Packers 7

Second Quarter

In the second quarter the Rams offense finally came to life after a successful Packers field goal. On a third-and-8, Stafford launched a deep ball to Van Jefferson who made the catch and ran it in for the score.

With 8:13 left in the second quarter, LA’s offense once again faltered and Johnny Hekker was forced to punt. Randall Cobb, who was backed up to make the return, could not secure the ball as it came down. Rookie Robert Rochell made a diving play in order to secure the muffed punt.

Cooper Kupp nearly connected with Jefferson on a trick play. The Packers did not seem to bite on the receiver screen that then turned into a deep ball attempt, but despite good coverage Jefferson came down with Kupp’s pass in the end zone. Upon further review, Kupp’s intended receiver could not keep both of his feet in bounds. LA settled instead with a Matt Gay field goal that was good from 36 yards out.

Rodgers would have an answer. He found Davante Adams for a 43 yard gain with Nick Scott on coverage. Two plays later Cobb caught a rocket from his quarterback for a seven yard touchdown.

Stafford would have a response of his own. He found Kupp on a 22 yard gain then followed that up with a 19 yard completion. Once in the red zone the veteran QB found Darrell Henderson in the middle of the end zone for a six yard score.

Score: Rams 17, Packers 20

Third Quarter

Green Bay got the ball to start the second half and started out their first drive deep in the Rams territory after a Packer penalty. Despite being backed up, Rodgers launched a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that made up 28 yards and was good enough to keep the drive alive. From five yards out A.J. Dillon took a Rodgers pass and punched the ball in for six.

With 5:00 left in the third quarter, Los Angeles made the stop they needed and forced the Packers to go three-and-out. The Rams eagerness to close in on the deficit would instead lead to a fumble by J.J. Koski on the punt return and gave the Packers back the ball on the 27 yard line. The Packers would settle for the field goal.

Fortunately for Green Bay, they would not be held out of the end zone for long. On third-and-7, Stafford threw a pass behind Kupp and instead found the arms of Rasul Douglas, who then awarded LA’s quarterback with his third pick-six in as many games.

Score: Rams 17, Packers 36

Fourth Quarter

If the Rams had any hope of staying away from the loss column for third straight week in a row, it would take a sudden emergence from their biggest stars. Odell Beckham Jr. was the first to answer the call. On first-and-10 Stafford found Beckham open on the left side of the field on a deep route that the newest LA addition took for a quick 54 yard score.

A valiant effort from the Rams defense got the ball back into the hands of Stafford, but not before punter Corey Bojorquez pinned them at the one yard line. After pushing the ball to the 25 yard line Stafford could not convert a third-and-3 to Beckham and Hekker, yet again, found himself on the field.

A couple of drives later the Packers put the nail in the coffin when Stafford was sacked by Kenny Clark for a loss of 8 yards, forcing them to punt rather than attempt a fourth down try with just 7:01 left in the game. Rodgers and company would take another 3:19 left on their drive following the sack in a drive that would end in a missed field goal. With just 3:05 left in the game, the hope of a comeback win was slim.

An unsuccessful onside kick by Gay officially ended the game for the Rams.

Final Score: Packers 38, Rams 26