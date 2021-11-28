Rams News: Will Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr, be the difference in week 12?

The Los Angeles Rams are back at Lambeau Field for the rematch with the Green Bay Packers after the last meeting in the 2020 season’s NFC Divisional playoff that resulted in elimination for LA.

This time around things look a bit different for the Rams. First, Aaron Donald is healthy, in better condition than he was last season when he was playing through a rib injury, but this time he’s also coming off of a bye week. The Rams also will have new additions, Matthew Stafford instead of Jared Goff at quarterback, Odell Beckham Jr, on offense, and Von Miller on defense.

Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford played his first 12 seasons in Detroit as part of the NFC North division which means two things; he’s played in the cold weather a lot, and he’s played in Green Bay every season. Coming off of two of his worse games with the Rams, Stafford should bounce back against the Packers, limit turnovers, and give the LA a good chance to win.

Odell Beckham Jr.

In his Rams debut against the San Francisco 49ers in week ten Beckham had two receptions for 18 yards. McVay says he expects Beckham to have a bigger role in this weeks game after having two weeks to acclimate to the offense and learn the part played all season by now injured Robert Woods.

Von Miller

Miller had three tackles and one tackle for a loss in his debut with the Rams in week ten but was also still recovering a bit from a foot injury. Now after the bye week to rest, Miller should be fully recovered, rested, and ready to rush the quarterback alongside Donald and Leonard Floyd.

