The 2020 season came to an end for the Los Angeles Rams by way of an NFC Divisional round exit delivered by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. This season the Los Angeles Rams are back with a 7-3 record and after a bye week to face the 8-3 Packers who possessed the top spot in the NFC until losing two of their last three games.

Watch: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers Live on Fox at 1:25pm PDT

The Rams have also lost two of their last three but it was their last two consecutive games that was dropped to the Tennessee Titans and then the San Francisco 49ers. Matthew Stafford is looking to rebound from throwing two critical interceptions in each of those two losses.

LA’s offensive lineup will look different with Robert Woods officially on IR after suffering a knee injury and Odell Beckham Jr having had a full two weeks to integrate into the offense. Cooper Kupp, Beckham Jr, and Van Jefferson will lead the charge along with Darrell Henderson Jr and Sony Michel at running back.

On the defensive side, all three of the Rams top pass rushers are a go for this cold weather showdown. Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and of course Aaron Donald will line up to apply stress to Rodgers who will be no doubt looking to get the ball to his top target Davante Adams. Jalen Ramsey and the secondary will be out to keep a lid on the Packers attack and deliver the turnovers that will be needed to grab this tough NFC win.

