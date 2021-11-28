Rams vs Packers: How to watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

Two tough losses and an entire nation asking whether or not the Los Angeles Rams have what it takes to punch back after taking a serious shot to the chops. There are few places better to test a team’s mettle than the frozen (or, in this case, not-quite-yet freezing) tundra of Lambeau Field. As we head into the second half of what has already been an eventful season, the Rams are eager to prove the current talking points wrong while, at the same time, eliminating the existing daylight between them and division leading Arizona Cardinals.

After adding OLB Von Miller and WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix, on paper, Los Angeles still has the pieces to push for top seeding in a tight NFC playoff race despite losses to injury on both sides of the football. A Week 12 victory would help Los Angeles keep pace in their own division while getting a direct head-to-head advantage against a conference opponent looking to solidify playoff positioning of their own.

