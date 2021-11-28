Rams-Packers preview: Last Minute Thoughts before Monday Night Football

Back from a bye and ready to bring a can of Thanksgiving whoopin’ to Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Rams are fired up and DraftKings Sportsbook lists them as 1-point favorites over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

And it’s hard to blame Los Angeles for feeling a little spicy after not only two straight losses, but also two straight weeks of a national narrative questioning their toughness.

Any victories to be had at Lambeau Field in late November will be a fight, much less one featuring an Aaron Rodgers who. once again, is playing at a high level with seemingly a lot to still prove.

JB Scott is off this week, so I wax psychotic solo into the mic about the Monday Night debacle in San Francisco, an injury report featuring yet another main piece of the Rams offensive puzzle being ruled out, a tough Sunday match-up against the always difficult Green Bay Packers, and a competitive NFC West race featuring a suddenly hot 49ers team looking to make their presence felt in the postseason.

Subscribe to the Turf Show Times podcast for an INSTANT REACTION following the game on Monday Night.