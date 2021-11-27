Rams News: Jalen Ramsey comments on game plans, Raheem Morris, and critics

Los Angeles Rams start cornerback Jalen Ramsey broke some things down for the media this week and Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic shared what the league’s best had to say.

Must-read comments from Jalen Ramsey today, touching on everything from how he has experienced the game’s evolution and how offenses and defenses are countering each other now and much more. pic.twitter.com/A9Ehsvx18P — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 26, 2021

On being locked on to the opponents best receiver

Ramsey acknowledges that he is motivated to be matched against the leagues best receivers and enjoys the opportunity to prove himself in that way. He is also of course aware that the fans are most interested in those showdowns as one of the more entertaining parts of the game. However, Ramsey explains that in today’s game, having a single corner back follow and lock on to a certain receiver is not realistic. The way offenses have learned to mix and match their alignments and use motions forces defenses to be more dynamic and rely on each other as a team in order to get the overall job done. “It’s a team game” Ramsey emphasizes.

On the Fans criticism of coach Raheem Morris

Ramsey mentions that he is aware of the fans comments and opinions on what they think the game plan was or what the game plan should be. He notes that it does frustrate him when fans criticize defensive coordinator Raheem Morris because the players believe in their game plan going in to each week. Ramsey remarks that all 32 teams consist of talented players and coaches who are all equipped to challenge any other team on any given Sunday.

It’s nice to see Ramsey getting his coaches back after what seemed to be a sideline outburst against the San Francisco 49ers. However, Ramsey once again presents himself here as the ultimate pro, understanding the game as more than just “I want to guard that guy” and that’s it as much as he seeks out highlight matchups. He’s comes across as a full team player that knows this game takes team cohesion to win which is evident by the Rams struggles in the last few games despite the all star talent on the roster. This Sunday’s game against the 8-3 Green Bay Packers will be their next test and as much as the fans will want to see Ramsey guarding Davante Adams, it seems he might, but no matter what the plan, it will be a plan he believes in and feels is right for the team and most of all for the best chance to win the game.

And now for today's links:

