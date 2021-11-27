It seems like the bye week has allotted fans of the Los Angeles Rams enough time to recover from the lingering effects of the two game losing streak that has left L.A. with a record of 7-3. After previously polling at a season-low 36 percent due to the aforementioned back-to-back losses to the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans and division foe San Francisco 49ers, this week’s survey of SB Nation Reacts users now show 60 percent of Rams’ supporters believe the team is heading in the right direction.

That uptick in confidence corresponds with the bye week that came at the perfect time, providing both Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. with the much needed opportunity to get more acquainted with the new schemes they have been tasked with learning. The Rams current defense has some carryover from the Vic Fangio scheme Miller has excelled in. On the other hand, Beckham will be learning an entirely new system than what was run in Cleveland. His role will now be much greater than initially expected, as he must step in to help alleviate the burden of losing Robert Woods to a season-ending injury.

Rams and Packers final injury report: pic.twitter.com/QCJW7UsOhm — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) November 26, 2021

L.A. has a pivotal NFC showdown with the 8-3 Green Bay Packers, who limp into this game with injury concerns of their own. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice all week due to a fractured toe, though he will play Sunday. Running back Aaron Jones appears to be on track to return this week. The Packers leading rusher missed last week’s contest with the Minnesota Vikings, after injuring his knee against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

The Rams are currently favored to win by two points at the time of writing this article, while the present over/under sits at 47 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With the temperature at Lambeau Field expected to peak in the mid-30’s with winds potentially maxing out 20 mph, hopefully this is the game that Head Coach Sean McVay relies more heavily on the running game.