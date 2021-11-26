Rams News: Top 2 questions about LA vs Green Bay in week 12

The Los Angeles Rams are making final preparations for their Week 12 game against Green Bay Packers. Sean McVay’s squad is 7-3 and the Packers are 8-3. This game will have an impact on both teams heading into the second half of the season and setting up the playoff seeding. Here are the main two questions to think about as we are days away from the rematch with the NFC team that eliminated the Rams last season.

How will Matthew Stafford respond after two bad games?

Sean McVay is next and should be questioned regarding the two game losing stretch, but Stafford is the chosen one, chosen by Les Snead and McVay in exchange for their former number one pick quarterback and two future first round draft picks. He was brought in to be the difference on a team that has made it to the playoffs in three of the last four years and made it to the Super Bowl with the previous quarterback. Stafford got off to a good start but this is the game for him to step up and be the main driver, lifting the entire team, coaches included.

What changes will we see from Sean McVay and Raheem Morris?

McVay’s offense is in need of a shake up. He will have had extra time with the bye to integrate Odell Beckham Jr and add some new threads to his core concepts. Green Bay coach Matt Lafleur came up with McVay and worked on his staff in LA in 2017. Even if on a winning streak, McVay will have to bring some new dynamics to the offense to get an edge on such a familiar opponent. Morris will also have to do more than just get Von Miller in the mix. The San Francisco 49ers outmatched the Rams defense both physically and schematically. LA will be up against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams just like in the NFC playoffs last season except this time they will have healthy Aaron Donald. If Morris can put together a solid defensive showing like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in week three against a similar opponent, it will go a long way in righting the ship and preparing for a tough stretch ahead.

