Report: Settlement agreement reached in Rams relocation dispute

Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, and the National Football League have reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit arising from the Rams’ relocation to Los Angeles with St. Louis - per Joel Currier and Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The dollar amount of the settlement is reportedly $790M and would mark the end of a legal dispute that has spanned 4 years. An official announcement is expected to be made once the NFL has the chance to notify team owners. It is not yet clear how much of the settlement will be paid by Kroenke versus the NFL, though the Rams owner has recently made waves by challenging an indemnity agreement he signed as part of the relocation process.

St. Louis was not awarded an expansion team as part of the settlement.

The timing of the settlement agreement was seemingly driven by an important milestone approaching in the dispute - the start of a January jury trial in St. Louis. As part of the lawsuit, St. Louis alleged that the Rams and NFL breached its contract and claimed to have lost tens of millions in tax revenue on an annual basis as a result.