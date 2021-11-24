Rams News: Aaron Donald is the highest graded player in the NFL

The Los Angeles Rams three time defensive player of the year and future hall of fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently the highest graded defensive player in the league this season per PFF.

Donald has 45 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 14 quarterback hits, and six sacks in 10 games. His 45 tackles is already more than he had in the whole of the 2017 season, and is matching his total tackles tally from all of last season, and he’s got seven games remaining. This season he has only played four games without at least an assisted sack but he is still working on his first multiple sack game of the season. Donald continues to be the anchor to a defense that is ranked third in sacks but 15th in total yards allowed. Donald is still commanding the highest number of double teams while also holding the best pass rush win rate percentage.

According to PFF, AD is grading above the Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, and Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Hayward.

Coming back from the bye, the Rams will have hopefully integrated a healthy and ready to go Von Miller after obtaining the veteran pass rusher by way of trade from the Denver Broncos. Leonard Floyd and Terrell Lewis will also be ready to take advantage of the opportunities created by the Donald double teams. Edge rusher Justin Hollins was injured in the beginning of the season which opened the door for Lewis and Obo Okowonkro but Hollins is expected back before the end of the season and that would be another boost for the Donald led defense.

