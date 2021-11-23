Should the Rams put in a claim for running back Phillip Lindsay?

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have released former Denver Broncos standout running back Phillip Lindsay. Since it’s after the trade deadline, he will be subject to waivers. As it stands the Los Angeles Rams currently have the 24th spot on the waiver wire and Lindsay should have a ton of interest from multiple teams.

Lindsay has quite the resume, putting together two back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, and being selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2018 season. When the Broncos moved on from Phillip, it was quite the surprise and he eventually signed with the Texans.

His deal included a base value of $3.25 million with a $500,000 signing bonus. Landing in Houston probably wasn't an ideal situation for him as the Texans are in rebuild mode and currently have a makeshift offensive line that includes four of the six linemen grading below 60.0 in run-blocking, per PFF.

Just this season, the LA Rams have lost a plethora of RBs to injury including Cam Akers, Raymond Calais, and rookie Jake Funk. Currently, the Rams RB depth chart includes starter Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel, and recently promoted from the practice squad Buddy Howell.

You have to wonder if the lack of running the ball this season has to do with head coach Sean McVay trying to protect the health of his RBs, especially with Henderson persistently suffering injuries. Adding an experienced player of Lindsay’s caliber could give McVay the flexibility of incorporating the RBs more. He is an explosive, downhill runner that could add good depth to the running back room as the team enters the final stretch towards the playoffs.