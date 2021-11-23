Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided injury updates after Monday’s practice - Leonard Floyd is dealing with a concussion and the team is expecting Justin Hollins to return to the team in the next few weeks after losing him back in Week 3.

Floyd suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but McVay has expressed optimism for his availability versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday - per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

To be clear: Sean McVay expressed optimism that Floyd will be available by Sunday but that is much less relevant to actual process than Floyd actually progressing through protocol and being cleared by independent physician, which needs to happen in sequence for him to play. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 23, 2021

While Floyd may be progressing smoothly, there are still a number of checks in place in order to protect the best interest of players - and the veteran must clear those hurdles before he is able to return to the field. Floyd has been outstanding for the Rams defense so far this season, and LA will need him in order to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Read: The Packers are dealing with their own injury concerns ahead of potential playoff matchup with Rams

The Rams used the NFL trade deadline to add talent at the OLB position - acquiring Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Ideally, Miller would pair with Floyd to create a formidable, athletic defense front that is able to cause headaches for opposing signal callers.

Now, Los Angeles could soon be getting more reinforcements on the edge with Hollins potentially returning from injury by early/mid December - also per Rodrigue of the Athletic.

Sean McVay indicated that OLB Justin Hollins could be ready to play after recovering from pec injury by early/mid December. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 23, 2021

The Rams have missed Hollins’ size and presence at OLB, though that is significantly less of a concern with Miller being brought into the fold. There has been chatter surrounding LA possibly deploying Hollins at inside linebacker, and his position versatility is something that attracted the Rams to him when they claimed Hollins off waivers from the Broncos. While LA seems eager to get rookie ILB Ernest Jones involved on defense, the Rams do not necessarily seemed set at the off-ball linebacker position. Troy Reeder is an adequate player against the run, but he struggles at times in the passing game. Los Angeles should welcome a boost at ILB if Hollins is truly fit for this role.

It will be worth following Floyd’s status throughout the week as LA gears up to take on the Packers in a potential playoff matchup. Follow Turf Show Times on your preferred social media platforms for updates on all things Rams.