Random Ramsdon: Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey among players picked for midseason honors

Rams.com writer JB Long posted an article naming his picks for midseason honors. Here are some of those picks.

Midseason Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp

This was an easy pick that I don’t think anyone can argue against. Kupp is having a breakout season that has him leading the league in most receiving categories and should end with his first Pro Bowl nod. Kupp has been instrumental to the success in the early part of this season as the number one target in a balanced to pass heavy offense. In the second half of the campaign, the Rams will need their leading receiver to continue to dissect defenses and shake tacklers to get to where they want to go. The crew has lost the WR2 in Robert Woods to a knee injury but Kupp will instead have new addition Odell Beckham Jr and continue running with Van Jefferson to keep things moving with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Midseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey is the best cornerback in the league and can be relied on to shutdown any top receiver when that is his assignment. However, the reason why he isn’t the clear winner of this honor is the same reason standing in his way of a defensive player of the year award and that reason is Aaron Donald. Ramsey has been playing lights out in a secondary that needs him but just like the quarterback position, Donald plays closer to the football and therefore is involved in more plays and usually affects the play first whether directly or by way of chain reaction from drawing double team blocks. Let’s take Ramsey’s interception against the Detroit Lions for example, while Ramsey certainly made a great play, it started with a hit on the quarterback by the leagues best pass rusher.

