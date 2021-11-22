Buccaneers vs Giants MNF: How to watch, streaming, game time, and betting odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is a cranky man. And who wouldn’t be on the heels of two straight losses? After a four game-win streak that saw Brady exercise demons against the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, the Bucs have dropped two games against what may have previously been viewed as inferior competition — making Monday night’s tilt against the visiting New York Giants something less of a no-brainer and more of a must-win.

The Giants, on the other hand, are coming off their bye week following a big home win against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the potential return of running back Saquon Barkley after a Week 5 injury that has since kept him on the New York sideline, give hope that the G-Men can stabilize what has so far been an up-and-down 2021 campaign.

Here’s how to follow the game.

New York Giants (3-6) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

Date: Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers official radio broadcast can be heard on WXTB 97.9, Spanish broadcast WTMP 96.1 Caliente, 101.9, and 1470 AM

National broadcast: ESPN

Broadcasters: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

Live streaming: Watch live with Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV (try it for free!), Buccaneers official app, online at Buccaneers.com, or with Yahoo! Sports app (check local listings for availability). The Manningcast with Peyton and Eli is also available on ESPN+.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Tampa Bay -10.5

Total: O/U 49.5

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.