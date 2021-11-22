Rams News: 3 important NFC results from Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams were on a bye week this weekend but for Rams’ fans, eyes were on the other top NFC contenders as the second half of the season is set up for a race for playoff positioning.

Green Bay Packers lose to the Minnesota Vikings 34-31

The Packers suffered their third loss of the season and their second loss in the last three games as they fall to 8-3. Their spot as the number one seed is now given up to the Arizona Cardinals who are 8-2. Aaron Rodgers threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns to four interceptions but it was not enough to hold off the Vikings as Kirk Cousins threw for 341 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and that was enough to give his team the edge to win by a field goal.

Dallas Cowboys lose to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9

The Cowboys fall to 7-3 as they fail to score a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs. The Cowboys are still in the lead position of the NFC East and in the third seed of the NFC since the Buccaneers are at 6-3. If the Rams maintain their position as the five seed than it’s likely that their first playoff opponent will be either the Cowboys or the Buccaneers.

Arizona Cardinals win over the Seattle Seahawks 23-13

The Cardinals get back on track after losing in Week 10 to the Carolina Panthers. Colt McCoy started again at quarterback while Kyler Murray recovers from an injury. McCoy threw for 328 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Russell Wilson threw for only 207 yards and zero touchdowns. The Cardinals are in the top seeded position for the NFC and leading the NFC West with a record of 9-2.

