Rams News: Which LA players should be selected for Pro Bowl honors?

The voting for this years pro bowl players are underway and the Los Angeles Rams have a few names that should make the cut.

Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald should be selected for the pro bowl for this season which would make it eight pro bowls in as many years playing. After ten games Donald has six sacks, 45 tackles and nine tackles for a loss. But the most telling data is shown on the below posted graph, showing by ESPN, Donald as both the leader in highest percentage of double teams faced and owning the highest percentage pass rush win rate and it’s not close. He should also be considered for DPOY again.

Aaron Donald is still king.



Double-team rate as a pass rushing defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate as a defensive tackle (y). pic.twitter.com/sB2T5rU1DF — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 20, 2021

Cooper Kupp

Kupp has won NFC Offensive Player of the Month twice and has led the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns for the first half of the season. He has 85 catches for 1,141 yards and 10 touchdowns. This would be his first selection to the pro bowl since entering the league in 2017.

Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was voted as the best cornerback in the league by a few different analysts coming into the season and he has not disappointed. He has three interceptions this season to go along with his 50 tackles and eight tackles for a loss. This would be his fifth pro bowl selection.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford has played at an MVP level for the first eight games and has only in the last two weeks hit a dip in his performance. But if he can get right and break his current skid of giving the ball away twice in each of the last two games, it would be right to vote the Rams quarterback to the pro bowl for the second time in his career after his first selection in 2014. He has thrown for 3,014 yards and 24 touchdowns this season and eight interceptions.

