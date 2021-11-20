Rams News: 3 games that matter during LA’s bye week

The Los Angeles Rams are on a bye week with a record of 7-3 with the Green Bay Packers next on the schedule after week 11. Here are some games to watch for Rams fans that are most relevant to how the rest of the season might play out including playoff implications.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

The Packers are atop the conference with a record of 8-2. With an upset loss to the Vikings, Green Bay would be go into a week 12 game against the Rams with a record of 8-3 compared to the Rams 7-3. If the Rams win that game, the standings would reflect win loss records of 8-3 to 8-4 in favor of the Rams. The odds are favoring the Packers since they have not lost a game with Aaron Rodgers at the helm since week one. But other top NFC teams have hit bumps in the road like the Rams and Buccaneers both losing their last two and if it’s the Packers turn for the same type of drops, the rest of the NFC contenders will be ready to grab at the number one seed.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

The Cards are the current leaders of the NFC West at 8-2 and are in the number two seed for the playoffs. But they have lost two of their last three. They have been without their quarterback Kyler Murray with an injury and he looks to be a game time decision for this week against the Seahawks. If Arizona drops this game to the Seahawks it wouldn’t do much for Seattle who only has three wins but it would shake things up for the NFC West title opening the door a bit for the 7-3 Rams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants

If the playoffs started now, it would have the fifth seeded LA Rams taking on the fourth seeded Buccaneers. If only for that possible rematch, it’s worth keeping an eye on the defending champions to see how they are looking leading up to the tournament. Currently they, like the Rams, are looking to overcome two consecutive losses. It does not seem likely that they lose to the Giants but it was also unexpected for them to lose to the New Orleans Saints and even more so to the Washington Football Team.

