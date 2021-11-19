Rams News: 3 things the Rams may look to address during the break

Coach Sean McVay has a big challenge ahead of him to get back on track after the bye week. The Los Angeles Rams gave up two losses in a row in week nine and ten and there some tough match ups coming up in the remaining seven games.

What does McVay focus on during the break to give the team the best chance to win in week 12 against the Green Bay Packers?

Personnel and Team Chemistry

The first half of the season dealt the Rams their fair share of injuries. Justin Hollins, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Johnny Mundt, and most recently Robert Woods all suffered injuries that require replacements for the duration of the season. But the Rams also traded away Kenny Young and added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. The bye week should afford the Rams the time get the new additions integrated and solidify the rotations based on first half performances.

Scheme Adjustments

With a roster full of talent, arguably the best roster on paper, the coaching and scheme come more under scrutiny when the team loses. Bret Stuter at Ramblin Fan describes the team’s reluctance to utilize the run game and Ben Colin posted a graphic that illustrates the Rams lack of diversity when it comes to personnel packages. Both the lack of a balanced run-pass attack and the use of the same personnel package is likely causing LA to become predictable and that leads to losses.

Grit

The Titans, who the Rams lost to in week nine, are a good team, now one of the top in the league. The 49ers beat the Rams in week ten by putting together a good game plan but the biggest difference was the fight in the dog. The NFC West division foes seem to get extra fired up to play the Rams and it’s been working. The Rams on the other hand came out flat and lacked intensity and urgency getting outmatched physically. No matter what you call it, Coach McVay has to find a way to get his team mentally prepared to win and keep winning. The Arizona Cardinals are using the mantra “1-0” meaning they only care to win one game which is the next one. The Ram’s “We. Not Me.” is great but right now, “we” are losing. “We” are getting outmatched, “we” are expected to win, but “we” will have to learn to fight to get it done.

