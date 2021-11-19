In the most recent survey of SB Nation Reacts users, it is blatantly clear that fans of the Los Angeles Rams no longer believe the team is heading in the right direction. Only 36 percent of Rams fans have faith in the team’s current trajectory.

The lack of confidence coincides with L.A. losing back-to-back primetime games, with the most recent drubbing coming courtesy of the division rival San Francisco 49ers, by a final score of 31-10. The Rams were 3.5-point road favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but trailed after the first San Francisco possession and never made it a game, thanks in part to two early interceptions by Matthew Stafford.

Only two weeks ago, nearly 100 percent of Rams fans believed the team was destined for big things. That assurance reached its zenith after Los Angeles went on a four game winning streak, bullying some of the worst teams in the league. I miss those days.

Prior to Monday Night’s massacre, about 25 percent of San Francisco fans were confident in their team’s rest of season outlook. As you could imagine, losing to the 49ers has put their supporters on cloud nine, as 66 percent of the “Faithful” now believe the last remaining Bay Area team is on the right path. I can see how Deebo Samuel running wild and lighting up the scoreboard can reinvigorate a fan base.

There is little that can be done to lift fans spirits with the Rams currently on their bye week. Hopefully, a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 will see a swing in momentum and confidence.