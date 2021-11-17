Rams News: 4 stories to recap the first half of the season

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-3 and we are at the halfway point of the season. With a bye week to rest and regroup, the Rams look to right the ship that is on a two loss streak at the break. Here are the top stories of the first half of the season.

Cooper Kupp leads the league in receiving

Kupp is having a breakout season with already 85 catches for 1,141 yards and ten touchdowns. He was named NFC offensive player of the month twice. He’s led the league in most major receiving categories through the first ten games.

Matthew Stafford’s hot start

Stafford came out firing with nine touchdowns in the first three games. He wasted no time throwing the deep ball hitting on two plays beyond 50 yards in just the first game. Stafford’s connection with Kupp caught on quick and there looks like there is still room for growth. At the bye week, Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards and 24 touchdowns. Stafford hit a bit of a rough patch over the last two games with two interceptions in each game.

Rams beat the Buccaneers

Week three provided a showdown of NFC contenders as both the LA Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had 2-0 records as they met in prime time. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski did their best to beat Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald but the Rams D shut down the Bucs rushing attack and the Rams offense had a day.

Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr join the Rams

The Rams have one of the most impressive rosters on paper after adding Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. Both look to add to already stacked units but both expect to contribute towards a championship push.

And now for today’s links:

